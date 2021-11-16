‘It’s a team effort’: Princeton, B.C., working through complications of mud and water

Send this page to someone via email

Much of Princeton, B.C., remains mired by mud and water, one day after intense rainfall pushed the Tulameen and Similkameen rivers to overflow their banks and dikes.

“The water level came up so fast that we were in the process of putting alerts out and as they went out the orders had to go out because the water came up so fast,” Coyne said Tuesday morning in a CKNW interview, adding that the water levels were at the three foot mark at 2 p.m. and by midnight it was at 12 feet.

“Usually we have hours. In this case, we had minutes.”

There are still 295 properties under evacuation order and roughly 100 on alert due to flooding but the river has come down significantly today, he said.

For those who are still in their homes, there are other issues. Water was shut off Tuesday, with the damage likely affecting one of their mainlines.

It’s all part of an extreme weather event, unlike anything Coyne has seen before.

“Looking at an area under five feet of water yesterday and there’s now a foot of mud,” Coyne said.

Temperatures dipping below zero overnight did help slow the water flow and Coyne said if temperatures remain low that should continue to lower the water levels.

For evacuees, however, relief may take longer.

Coyne said right now the go-to evacuation plan is for people who live in the area to find friends and family to stay with.

“We have limited hotel capacity in town so we placed a few people in local hotels, and 30 are on their way to Kelowna right now,” he said.

Coyne has no idea when those who were evacuated will be able to return home.

People from all across the community, however, are chipping in to get it back on its feet.

“Local industry has stepped up in a big way,” Coyne said.

Area businesses are supplying labour and machines. The mine is supplying rock and machines, and the community itself is doing what they can do, he said.

“It’s a team effort and we’re doing everything we can do,” he said.

Coyne said he’s asked that he is aware people want to help but the best thing, for the time being, is to simply stay out of the area.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions and Highway 5A is the only way in and out of town.

“If you’re not doing essential travel, stay off the roads,” he said.