Crime

Two adults, one youth arrested in Flora Avenue gun bust

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 4:53 pm
A weapon seized by Winnipeg police. View image in full screen
A weapon seized by Winnipeg police. Winnipeg Police Service

The search of a Flora Avenue home on Nov. 6 has resulted in the arrest of two adults and a teenage girl by Winnipeg police.

Police said they seized a sawed-off .22 calibre Ruger rifle, a loaded revolver, a Remington 870 shotgun, various types of compatible ammunition, and various dismantled gun parts.

Two adults, one youth arrested in Flora Avenue gun bust - image View image in full screen
Weapons seized by Winnipeg police.
Weapons seized by Winnipeg police.

An estimated $600 in crack cocaine, as well as identity documents, were also found.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg men face dozens of charges in Lord Selkirk investigation into guns, drugs

A 33-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man face around a dozen firearm and drug trafficking charges apiece, while the 17-year-old girl has been charged with 16 offences.

The woman was released on an appearance notice, while the other two suspects were detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring' Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring
Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring – Apr 20, 2021
