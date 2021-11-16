Two adults, one youth arrested in Flora Avenue gun bust

The search of a Flora Avenue home on Nov. 6 has resulted in the arrest of two adults and a teenage girl by Winnipeg police.
Police said they seized a sawed-off .22 calibre Ruger rifle, a loaded revolver, a Remington 870 shotgun, various types of compatible ammunition, and various dismantled gun parts.
An estimated $600 in crack cocaine, as well as identity documents, were also found.
A 33-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man face around a dozen firearm and drug trafficking charges apiece, while the 17-year-old girl has been charged with 16 offences.
The woman was released on an appearance notice, while the other two suspects were detained in custody.
