Crime

Winnipeg men face dozens of charges in Lord Selkirk investigation into guns, drugs

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 3:07 pm
Firearms seized by Winnipeg police.
Firearms seized by Winnipeg police. Winnipeg Police Service

Three Winnipeg men are facing dozens of drug and firearm charges after an investigation by police in the William Whyte and Lord Selkirk neighbourhoods.

Police said the investigation, which was aimed at preventing violent offences connected to gang activity and the drug culture, led to an arrest Sunday, when a man with a loaded firearm in a taxi was stopped by police on Selkirk Avenue.

The man, 28, is now in custody facing 25 gun and drug-related charges.

Read more: 6 Winnipeg men facing charges after firearms spotted in social media video

Cocaine and crack seized by Winnipeg police. View image in full screen
Cocaine and crack seized by Winnipeg police. Winnipeg Police Service

Further investigation led to a raid on a home in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue, where two other men, 27 and 40, were also arrested, and police say they seized a large amount of contraband.

Story continues below advertisement

Police confiscated a loaded Mossberg pistol, two .22 calibre rifles (one loaded), a loaded Glock pistol, loaded magazines and various rounds of compatible ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

The search also turned up 500 grams of cocaine and crack, with a street value of $35,000, as well as percocet pills, drug paraphernalia and packaging material.

The three men charged in the investigation face as many as 60 charges between them, and have all been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada' Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada
Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada – Oct 26, 2021
