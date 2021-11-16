Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Plans underway to tow barge crashed into Vancouver’s Sunset Beach seawall

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 5:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Barge drifts loose in Vancouver’s English Bay as atmospheric river drenches B.C.' Barge drifts loose in Vancouver’s English Bay as atmospheric river drenches B.C.
A large barge drifted loose in Vancouver's English Bay on Monday afternoon, as an atmospheric river drenched the southern part of the province, leading to widespread flooding. Downtown Vancouver Twitter users shared footage of the free-floating vessel, which came close to the shoreline and Burrard Bridge.

The owner of a barge that crashed into Vancouver’s seawall at Sunset Beach is working to tow the vessel, said the Canadian Coast Guard said Tuesday.

The owner is responsible for securing, salvaging, and arranging a tow for the barge. The owner will try to refloat the barge at high tide, which is scheduled to occur before 3:30 p.m., said the Coast Guard, which will be monitoring any salvage attempts.

Click to play video: 'Heavy rain and wind cause chaos in Metro Vancouver' Heavy rain and wind cause chaos in Metro Vancouver
Heavy rain and wind cause chaos in Metro Vancouver

It is not aware of anyone on board the barge, nor any risks of pollution, adding there are no hydrocarbons on board.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Barge crashes into Vancouver’s seawall as rainfall drenches southern B.C.

The barge drifted loose in Vancouver’s English Bay on Monday afternoon as an atmospheric river drenched the southern part of the province, leading to widespread flooding.

Read more: One woman dead after mudslide sweeps cars off highway north of Pemberton, B.C.

Downtown Vancouver Twitter users shared footage of the runaway vessel.

The City of Vancouver closed the Burrard Bridge Monday night “due to the risk of the barge at Sunset Beach coming loose and colliding with the bridge.”

—With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
bc storm tagBC Flooding tagStranded barge seawall tagSunset Beach barge tagVancouver barge tagVancouver seawall barge tagVancouver stranded barge tagVancouver Sunset Beach barge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers