Plans underway to tow barge crashed into Vancouver’s Sunset Beach seawall

The owner of a barge that crashed into Vancouver’s seawall at Sunset Beach is working to tow the vessel, said the Canadian Coast Guard said Tuesday.

The owner is responsible for securing, salvaging, and arranging a tow for the barge. The owner will try to refloat the barge at high tide, which is scheduled to occur before 3:30 p.m., said the Coast Guard, which will be monitoring any salvage attempts.

It is not aware of anyone on board the barge, nor any risks of pollution, adding there are no hydrocarbons on board.

The barge drifted loose in Vancouver’s English Bay on Monday afternoon as an atmospheric river drenched the southern part of the province, leading to widespread flooding.

Downtown Vancouver Twitter users shared footage of the runaway vessel.

The City of Vancouver closed the Burrard Bridge Monday night “due to the risk of the barge at Sunset Beach coming loose and colliding with the bridge.”

—With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey