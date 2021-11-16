Menu

Weather

Coquihalla-area weather to worsen, snowfall warning extended

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Princeton mayor frustrated with province after highway traffic routed through town' Princeton mayor frustrated with province after highway traffic routed through town
WATCH: The Mayor of Princeton recently took to social media, infuriated with the province after diverted highway traffic clogged Princeton's town centre for two days – Aug 17, 2021

More snow is expected to hit the Coquihalla Highway Tuesday, as a snowfall warning for the stretch between Hope and Merritt is extended.

“A weakening upper trough will push across the southwestern interior this morning. Further snowfall amounts of five centimetres are expected before noon with some flurries lingering into the afternoon,” Environment Canada said in an alert.

Read more: Southbound lanes of B.C.’s major Coquihalla Highway washed away by intense rain

The extra snow won’t be a further imposition to motorists, however – the highway suffered so much damage during the storm and ensuing floods that it was already closed.

Officials still don’t know when the major thoroughfare between B.C.’s Lower Mainland and the Interior will reopen.

The southbound lanes between Larson Hill and Juliet have been washed into the river.

Click to play video: 'Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures' Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures
Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures

“In some cases, it can be hours, or a day or two to remove debris,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Tuesday morning about reopening highways.

Read more: Reopening of Coquihalla Highway could take ‘weeks or months’ due to flood damage

“But in some cases, like the Coquihalla, it could be several weeks or months. We won’t know that until the experts do the work that needs to be done and they’re doing it right now.”

–With files from Amy Judd

