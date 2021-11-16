Coquihalla-area weather to worsen, snowfall warning extended

Send this page to someone via email

More snow is expected to hit the Coquihalla Highway Tuesday, as a snowfall warning for the stretch between Hope and Merritt is extended.

“A weakening upper trough will push across the southwestern interior this morning. Further snowfall amounts of five centimetres are expected before noon with some flurries lingering into the afternoon,” Environment Canada said in an alert.

The extra snow won’t be a further imposition to motorists, however – the highway suffered so much damage during the storm and ensuing floods that it was already closed.

Officials still don’t know when the major thoroughfare between B.C.’s Lower Mainland and the Interior will reopen.

The southbound lanes between Larson Hill and Juliet have been washed into the river.

“In some cases, it can be hours, or a day or two to remove debris,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Tuesday morning about reopening highways.

“But in some cases, like the Coquihalla, it could be several weeks or months. We won’t know that until the experts do the work that needs to be done and they’re doing it right now.”

–With files from Amy Judd