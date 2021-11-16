Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Annex Building being demolished, turned into Alberta legislature green space

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 12:33 pm
The Alberta legislature Annex Building was torn down on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
The Alberta legislature Annex Building was torn down on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Global News

Deemed too costly to maintain, the Annex Building on the Alberta legislature grounds is being torn down. In turn, the site will be made into a green space.

Interior demolition and hazardous materials removal began in March and on Tuesday, structural demolition started. The cleanup and sorting process could take five to six weeks.

The Annex Building is 70 years old and was built in 1951.

“The condition deteriorated because it was not well kept,” Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda said.

Alberta Infrastructure said many of the Annex’s systems had aged to the point where it was “no longer economically viable” for the government to continue to occupy and maintain.

Read more: Alberta government to demolish Legislature Annex building after finding repairs would cost $29M

Story continues below advertisement

Before the decision was made to tear the building down, the province estimated the Annex Building required approximately $29 million in repairs and maintenance.

“The money needed to bring the Annex up to a modern and usable standards will be better spent on schools, hospitals, and other public buildings across Alberta,” Panda said.

“Our government has a responsibility to ensure we are getting the best value for taxpayers’ money when we build and maintain our government facilities.”

Read more: Jason Kenney currently working in Alberta’s notorious ‘Sky Palace’ due to renos

There were “a couple hundred” people working in the Annex, Panda said, and they have been relocated to other government buildings.

Once demolition is done, the site will be landscaped to provide additional green space at the legislature grounds.

Click to play video: 'Gift shop at Alberta legislature grounds being closed' Gift shop at Alberta legislature grounds being closed
Gift shop at Alberta legislature grounds being closed – Dec 6, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politics tagAlberta Legislature tagAlberta Government tagGreen Space tagAlberta infrastructure tagalberta annex building tagalberta government workers tagalberta legislature green space tagannex building tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers