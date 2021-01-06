Menu

Politics

Jason Kenney currently working in Alberta’s notorious ‘Sky Palace’ due to renos

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2021 3:22 pm
A meeting room inside the former Premier Alison Redford's so-called sky palace that's now been repurposed as meeting rooms in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday, January 26, 2016. The space came to symbolize the excesses of the Progressive Conservative government.
A meeting room inside the former Premier Alison Redford's so-called sky palace that's now been repurposed as meeting rooms in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday, January 26, 2016. The space came to symbolize the excesses of the Progressive Conservative government. Amber Bracken, The Canadian Press

Premier Jason Kenney’s office confirms he is working out of a penthouse known infamously as the “Sky Palace,” calling it the best and safest solution due to renovations at the legislature.

Christine Myatt, the premier’s spokeswoman, says the temporary move to the Federal Building was announced in August, existing furniture was used and there were no extraordinary costs.

But NDP Opposition critic Sarah Hoffman calls it a disturbing “doubling down” on entitlement, given that Kenney is now directing from the luxury retreat the fallout of foreign holidays by his United Conservative legislature members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scandal over the suite dubbed the “Sky Palace” broke in 2014, as then-premier Alison Redford resigned due to travel expenses and trips.

Read more: ‘I think it’s been used six times’: Alberta ‘sky palace’ now open

It was discovered that the government was lavishly redecorating the top floor of the government-owned building for Redford, featuring bedrooms, bathrooms, a dining room, lounge, fireplace, powder room, butler’s pantry, walk-in closet and room-by-room temperature controls.

Redford’s short-lived Progressive Conservative political successors and former NDP premier Rachel Notley never used the penthouse as premier, calling it a symbol of entitlement and excess and a politically toxic zone.

