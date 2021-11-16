Menu

Crime

17-year-old arrested, no firearm found after Belleville school lockdown

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 9:24 am
Belleville police say a 17-year-old male is facing uttering threats and obstruction of police charges following after a high school was forced to lock down Monday. View image in full screen
Belleville police say a 17-year-old male is facing uttering threats and obstruction of police charges following after a high school was forced to lock down Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 17-year-old has been charged after a Belleville school was locked down Monday morning.

Police say they received information Monday that a male was at a school bus stop with a firearm.

East Side Secondary School was locked down just before 11 a.m.

Police say they found the male outside of the school, and arrested him. A search of the youth and the area found no firearm.

Still, the youth was arrested and charged with obstructing police and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

The name of the accused cannot be revealed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

