Canada

Trans Mountain pipeline shut down because of severe rain, flooding in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2021 8:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.' Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.
WATCH ABOVE: Some videos about flooding in British Columbia.

The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down temporarily due to widespread rains and flooding in British Columbia.

Trans Mountain Corp. spokeswoman Ali Hounsell says the precautionary move was taken due to the flooding situation in the area of Hope, B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. floods: Photos and videos show roads washed away, cars submerged, debris everywhere

In addition, Hounsell says construction on the Trans Mountain expansion project has been temporarily halted in the Lower Mainland, Hope, and Merritt regions due to prolonged rainstorms.

The 1,500-km Trans Mountain pipeline is Canada’s only pipeline system carrying oil from Alberta to the West Coast. The pipeline has a capacity for 300,000 barrels per day.

READ MORE: Liberals say Trans Mountain pipeline could stay open until 2060

The Trans Mountain expansion project was approved by the federal government in 2019. The project will twin the existing pipeline, bringing its total capacity to 890,000 barrels per day.

Story continues below advertisement

The Trans Mountain pipeline was purchased by the federal government in 2018. Trans Mountain Corp. is a federal Crown corporation, headquartered in Calgary.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
