Canada
November 15 2021 12:33pm
01:42

Flooding, mudslides trap 80-100 vehicles; Merritt, B.C. may need to be evacuated, Farnworth says

Speaking to reporters and the public on Monday morning, British Columbia Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth, outlined the full impacts to the province following an “atmospheric river event caused by heavy rain and localized flooding.” Flooding, mudslides and rockslides have wreaked havoc across southern B.C., closing highways, prompting widespread evacuations and leaving motorists stranded.

