‘I don’t want to believe the worst’: Mother of missing Kelowna, B.C. man makes public plea

The mother of a West Kelowna, B.C., man who went missing eight days ago is asking the community to help her find her son.

Pat Wood said her son James, 27, has significant cognitive and physical difficulties, and since he slipped out of his home Nov. 8, she is worried for his well-being.

The last time he ran away, in August, he came back severely traumatized and she believes he had been assaulted.

Now, with colder temperatures, she’s concerned that the results could be worse as he left with nothing more than a light shirt and some pajama pants.

View image in full screen James Wood went missing from his West Kelowna home Nov. 8, 2021. SUBMITTED: West Kelowna RCMP

“I would like to ask the community to help by putting up a picture and keeping an eye out for him,” she said, adding the support would be welcome.

“He might be delirious … but maybe hikers, bikers, as they go through the fields, I don’t want to believe the worst but maybe he lay down somewhere.”

Wood was last seen Nov. 8, at 1:45 p.m. leaving his residence on foot in the 2000 block of Peters Road in West Kelowna.

“The day James went missing, he was not suitably dressed for the elements and the weather has turned colder,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release.

“We ask residents living in the 2000 block Peters Road area to check their properties, sheds and outbuildings in the event James found shelter”.

Since James went missing, an extensive search has been conducted by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the West Kelowna RCMP. A ground search of area surrounding James’ residence was completed as well as dog teams assisted in searching parks and wilderness areas James is known to frequent.

An RCMP Air Services helicopter, as well as COSAR air assets, also assisted with the aerial search. COSAR has stood down active searching for the time being pending further information to continue the search.

James is five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 126 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue plaid pajama pants and a button up t-shirt

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).