COVID-19: Ontario assisting about a dozen long-term care homes as 1st-dose deadline hits

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Fewer than a dozen nursing homes needed staffing help from the Ontario government on Monday as the deadline for workers to get a first COVID-19 vaccine dose came due, according to the minister of long-term care.

“We are working closely with any facilities that have been in touch with us,” Rod Phillips said at a news conference in Mississauga, Ont.

“There’s a little under a dozen facilities, most of them are in rural communities where there are some challenges, making sure that they have the support that they need. But this was an important step.”

Staff in the province’s 626 long-term homes were required to have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to go to work Monday, or show proof of a medical exemption.

A complete tally of workers off the job due to the policy wasn’t immediately available, but the government said 98 per cent of workers have received a first shot.

Phillips said the province is working with public health and other partners to ensure homes are property staffed. Phillips also credited the advanced notice for the vaccine mandate, announced last month, and work of operators helped keep the situation under control.

“We haven’t experienced significant issues at this point but we’ll continue to work and make sure that people are safe,” he said.

“And of course, residents and family members can feel much better now, knowing that the vaccination rate level is what it is.”

Monday had initially been set as the deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated against the virus but the Ministry of Long-Term Care pushed that date to Dec. 13.

Phillips said it was done to accommodate new guidance on vaccine dose intervals from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which said eight weeks is the “optimal” interval between doses.

The two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been authorized in Canada to be administered at three-week and four-week intervals, respectively.

NACI’s advice on optimal doses noted that factors like risk, local transmission and the need for a faster second dose should be considered when extending the time between doses.

Phillips maintained on Monday that the extended deadline was justified, saying the government wanted to ensure people getting the vaccine could follow the advice of medical experts.

He also noted that only one long-term care home is currently experiencing an outbreak and many residents have now received booster COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Opposition politicians said more should be done to support staff in the homes.

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath called for higher wages in the sector so it’s easier to replace workers who may be forced to leave if they don’t get vaccinated.

Liberal House Leader John Fraser said the Progressive Conservative government waited too long to enact the mandate and full vaccination coverage has lagged as a result.

“Now we have a situation where there are some homes where, quite frankly, there’s some risk,” Fraser said.

Ontario’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 infections has been steadily rising in recent weeks.

The province reported 552 new cases and three deaths from the virus on Monday.