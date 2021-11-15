SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario long term care staff must have 1st COVID vaccine shot to attend work

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2021 6:07 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario government lays out plan to overhaul long-term care system' Ontario government lays out plan to overhaul long-term care system
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario government lays out plan to overhaul long-term care system. Matthew Bingley reports – Oct 28, 2021

Ontario long-term care staff must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to go to work today.

Staff who don’t present proof of a first dose must instead show a medical exemption to be able to enter a long-term care home for work.

Today had been set as the deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated against the virus but the Ministry of Long-Term Care has pushed that date to Dec. 13.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario extends deadline for long-term care staff to be fully vaccinated

It says the change was made to accommodate new guidance on vaccine dose intervals from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Government data from Friday morning showed 98 per cent of long-term care workers had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips announced the sector-wide mandate last month, saying more action was needed to protect vulnerable residents from COVID-19.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagLong-term Care tagcovid vaccine tagOntario Long-Term Care tagontario seniors tagmandatory covid vaccine tagmandatory COVID vaccine policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers