N.B. reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases, majority in circuit breaker zones

New Brunswick is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with more than two-thirds of them involving people in the province’s circuit breaker zones.

The circuit-breaker areas include the municipalities of Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and most of Zone 7 (Miramichi reigon).

“I understand that people are tired and frustrated, but we really need residents of these areas to follow the public health measures and isolate when they are experiencing two or more symptoms of COVID-19 so that we can bring the situation back under control,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a release.

Enforcement has been increased, the province said, “to ensure those who are supposed to be isolating are doing so and that gatherings of multiple households are not taking place.”

The province also had 49 recoveries since Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 525.

There are currently 21 people in hospital, including 14 in ICU. No one aged 19 and under is in hospital.

An outbreak has been declared at St. Mary’s First Nation in the Fredericton area, with 13 confirmed cases.

“Following confirmation of positive cases, members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team were deployed to assist the community,” the province said in the release.

Meanwhile, a case has been confirmed at Just Kids Daycare Centre in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). Since Sept. 7, 70 early learning and child-care centres have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Vaccination rate and boosters

The most recent data shows 86.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated, while 93.1 per cent have received at least their first dose.

The province is providing booster shots to health care personnel, school personnel, residents of First Nations communities, and people aged 65 and older. The third dose of an mRNA vaccine booster is available to them if six months have passed since the second dose.

Fully vaccinated people who received one or two doses of AstraZeneca, as well as people who want to travel internationally and had mixed doses, are eligible to book a third mRNA booster if 28 days have passed since their second dose.

Breakdown of cases by region

The 21 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under

five people 20-29

six people 30-39

two people 40-49

two people 50-59

one person 70-79

one person 80-89

Thirteen cases are under investigation and eight are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The seven new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under

a person 40-49

two people 50-59

a person 70-79

Two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, four cases are under investigation and one is related to travel.

The six new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under

a person 40-49

two people 50-59

Five cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The six new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under

a person 20-29

a person 30-39

a person 50-59

One case is under investigation and five are contacts of previously confirmed cases.