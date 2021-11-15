Menu

‘It was pretty sketchy’: B.C. woman stranded in her car after major highways flooded, closed

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. woman stranded in her car after heavy rain washes out highways' B.C. woman stranded in her car after heavy rain washes out highways
Kimberly Hood was at a hockey tournament in Kelowna B.C. over the weekend but when she and her family left to come home they found themselves stranded in Hope after heavy rain washed out the major highways and routes.

A B.C. woman who was at a hockey tournament in Kelowna this weekend had to spend the night in her car Sunday after heavy rainfall closed the Coquihalla Highway.

Kimberly Hood and her family were stuck in Hope, forced to sleep in their vehicle.

Hood said they left Kelowna around 5 p.m. Sunday and took Highway 3 as a detour.

“Even before we hit Princeton, the road was starting to get washed out in certain places and even through Manning Park, the road was pretty treacherous. There was lots of debris, lots of cars pulled over with their hazards on,” she told Global News Monday.

They arrived in Hope at about 10 p.m., where there was no power and nowhere to go.

“The roads on the freeway were washed out in every which direction,” Hood added.

Click to play video: 'Flooding, mudslides trap 80-100 vehicles; Merritt, B.C. may need to be evacuated, Farnworth says' Flooding, mudslides trap 80-100 vehicles; Merritt, B.C. may need to be evacuated, Farnworth says
Flooding, mudslides trap 80-100 vehicles; Merritt, B.C. may need to be evacuated, Farnworth says

Read more: Flooding and mudslides in B.C. wreak havoc on highways, forcing evacuations

During the drive she said it was so dark, they could barely see the road in front of them.

“There were big boulders on the side of the road,” she said. “There was one car where its whole wheel was wrecked because I guess he hit the boulder on the side of the road. There was some snow and ice melt and everything and rock debris.

In an update on the province’s response to the ongoing atmospheric river event on Monday morning, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said it is too early to determine the extent of the damage.

“We will have more on that as the day unfolds. This is a significant storm. Is it the largest? We do not know yet,” Farnworth said.

He updated the number of vehicles that were trapped in B.C.’s Fraser Valley because of landslides to 80 to 100 vehicles on Highway 7 near Agassiz, and said air rescue is being considered if needed, though it depends on the weather.

Click to play video: 'Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures' Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures
Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures

Read more: 80 to 100 vehicles trapped due to landslides, flooding along B.C. highways: minister

Hood said the one gas station in Hope was packed but luckily running off a generator.

They got gas, food and water and slept in their car for the night.

“We’ve been checking Drive BC constantly yesterday and today but we haven’t heard anything new,” she said.

Officials said they don’t know when the Coquihalla Highway, a major thoroughfare between B.C.’s Lower Mainland and the Interior that has suffered major mudslide damage, will reopen.

Hood said at the intersection of Flood Hope Road and Highway 1 there is such a big puddle that smaller cars will not be able to make it through.

They were in a truck so they were able to slowly drive through but they are still not home yet.

