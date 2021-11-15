Menu

Crime

1 person dead, 2 injured after collision on Highway 7 in Acton

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 12:36 pm
'It was snowing, slushy, wet and slippery at the time of the crash, and investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what took place,' OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. View image in full screen
'It was snowing, slushy, wet and slippery at the time of the crash, and investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what took place,' OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. OPP

OPP say officers are continuing to investigate a fatal collision in Acton on Sunday night.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says officers from OPP and Halton police were called to Highway 7 between Fourth and Fifth lines at around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a crash between a sedan and an SUV.

“Investigators believe that the driver of the passenger vehicle somehow lost control and was ultimately broadsided by the approaching SUV,” Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

“The driver of that passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

He said the driver and passenger in the SUV were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“It was snowing, slushy, wet and slippery at the time of the crash, and investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what took place,” he said, while also noting there was significant damage to both vehicles.

Schmidt said he would be providing further information as it became available.

OPP Ontario Provincial Police Halton Regional Police Ontario Halton police Acton crime Acton fatal collision Acton news Highway 7 Acton Highway 7 fatal collision

