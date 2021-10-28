Former Burlington elementary teacher facing additional sex assault charge from late ’80s

Send this page to someone via email

A Burlington elementary school teacher has been arrested for the second time in connection with another alleged sex crime that took place 34 years ago, according to investigators.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say a former staffer from John T. Tuck Elementary school is facing an additional sexual assault charge after being cited in September for the same offence in a separate incident almost 40 years ago.

“An additional victim has come forward,” HRPS said in a release on Thursday.

“This victim was a female student of John T. Tuck Elementary school in Burlington at the time of the offence in 1987.”

The accused, Michael O’Grady, 72, was arrested on Wednesday and released with conditions. He was previously arrested and charged with indecent assault on a female at the school on Sept. 22.

“O’Grady taught at various schools within the Halton District School Board (HDSB) and police believe there may be additional victims,” said HRPS.

A spokesperson for the HDSB confirmed they are aware of the charges and did not comment further due to the investigation.

“The HDSB cannot comment on personnel issues, nor can we comment on an ongoing police investigation concerning this teacher,” HDSB spokesperson Marnie Denton told Global News.

“Mr. O’Grady, who was a supply teacher, was assigned home immediately when we were informed of the allegations.”