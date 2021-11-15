Menu

Crime

Shooting at Charlotte Street apartment in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'Shooting on Charlotte Street in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital' Shooting on Charlotte Street in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital following a reported shooting on Charlotte Street in Peterborough Thursday night.

Peterborough police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Thursday night.

Just before midnight, Peterborough Police Service officers were called to an apartment on Charlotte Street following reports that a person had been shot.

Police say they located a 35-year-old injured victim who was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by paramedics and later transferred to a Toronto-area hospital.

Read more: 2 shootings within 10 hours sends 2 to hospital in Peterborough, police say

Police believe the victim in the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

