Shooting at Charlotte Street apartment in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Thursday night.

Just before midnight, Peterborough Police Service officers were called to an apartment on Charlotte Street following reports that a person had been shot.

Police say they located a 35-year-old injured victim who was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by paramedics and later transferred to a Toronto-area hospital.

Police believe the victim in the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca