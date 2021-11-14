Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames shut out Ottawa Senators 4-0 to snap 3-game losing skid

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — Dan Vladar made 27 saves for his first career shutout as the Calgary Flames snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators Sunday.

It was the 24-year-old Vladar’s ninth career start.

The Flames (8-3-4) were led by Elias Lindholm with a goal and an assist, while Andrew Mangiapane, Matthew Tkachuk and Nikita Zadorov also scored. Sean Monahan had two assists.

With the win, the Flames are now 1-1-1 on their seven-game road trip.

Anton Forsberg, making his first start since Oct. 25, made 29 saves for the Senators (4-10-1).

Once again the Sens found themselves shorthanded in their battle with COVID-19. Drake Batherson became the 10th Ottawa player to enter the NHL protocol. The Senators made the announcement less than an hour before puck drop, which led to Andrew Agozzino making his season debut.

Story continues below advertisement

Batherson joined Austin Watson, Nick Holden, Josh Brown, Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell, Matt Murray, Victor Mete, Alex Formenton and Nikita Zaitsev, along with associate coach Jack Capuano.

The Senators have had 10 players test positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days.

The Flames made it 4-0 in the opening minutes of the third period as Zadorov beat Forsberg with a quick wrist shot.

Calgary took a 2-0 lead early in the second when Lindholm tipped a Rasmus Andersson point shot, and midway through the period Tkachuk made it 3-0 with a power-play goal as he roofed a shot over Forsberg.

The Flames opened the scoring late in the first as Mangiapane, with his 10th of the season, tipped Monahan’s high slot shot.