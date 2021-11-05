Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk fined $5,000 for high sticking

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2021 9:47 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk has been fined the maximum US$5,000 by the NHL for high sticking.

Tkachuk was assessed a minor penalty for high sticking Dallas defenceman John Klingberg in the Stars’ 4-3 overtime win in Calgary on Thursday.

READ MORE: Benn buries OT winner as Stars win 4-3 over Flames in Calgary 

The $5,000 is the maximum allowable under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred at 7:40 of the third period.

Tkachuk’s fine goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagCalgary Flames tagCalgary Sports tagDallas Stars tagMatthew Tkachuk tagNHL Hockey tagCalgary Flames hockey tagNHL fines Matthew Tkachuk tagTkachuk fined tagTkachuk fined by NHL tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers