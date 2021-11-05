Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk fined $5,000 for high sticking

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk has been fined the maximum US$5,000 by the NHL for high sticking.

Tkachuk was assessed a minor penalty for high sticking Dallas defenceman John Klingberg in the Stars’ 4-3 overtime win in Calgary on Thursday.

The $5,000 is the maximum allowable under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred at 7:40 of the third period.

Tkachuk’s fine goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.