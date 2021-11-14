Highway 1, Coquihalla both closed near Hope due to separate slides

Send this page to someone via email

Separate mud- and rockslides forced the closure of two major routes in and out of the Lower Mainland on Sunday.

DriveBC warned motorists of “multiple closures” due to mudslides, rock debris and flooding in the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, Hope area and Coquihalla Highway. Drivers were urged to avoid any unnecessary travel.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed in both directions, about eight kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed, after mud cascaded onto the route.

⚠️ #BCHwy1 #BCHWy5 – Multiple closures due to mudslides, rock debris and flooding in the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, #HopeBC area and the #Coquihalla. Conditions are dynamic and crews responding as safely and as quickly as possible, please avoid any unnecessary travel. ⚠️ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Highway 1 was closed in both directions about nine km north of Yale due to a rockslide. It was also closed to eastbound traffic near Herlling Island due to a mudslide.

The slides came amid a major downpour in the area, with Environment Canada warning of hazardous road conditions.

DriveBC issued an additional advisory for the stretch of Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge warning of heavy rain.

“Closure may result due to the risk of sudden debris flows in fire affected areas,” it said. “Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling and consider alternate routes.”

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 CLOSED due to rocks on the road north of the Sailor Bar Tunnel. No detour available, assessment in progress. No estimated time of reopening.

Next update approximately 2:30pm.

More info: https://t.co/38bEM2o8fW#HopeBC #YaleBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 14, 2021

On the Coquihalla, the national weather agency has forecast between 60 and 90 millimeters of rain for the route, and has warned of the possibility of wet snow near the Coquihalla Summit on Sunday afternoon.

Melting snow combined with heavy rain “may lead to challenging driving conditions due to water pooling on the roads and reduced visibility,” it said.

Crews were on site assessing both slides, but DriveBC said there was no estimated time of reopening.

Drivers headed to the interior are advised to take Highway 3 as an alternate route, but to expect congestion.

