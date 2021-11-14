Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 1, Coquihalla both closed near Hope due to separate slides

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 3:54 pm
Mud and water is seen flowing onto the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday. View image in full screen
Mud and water is seen flowing onto the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday. Baljit Padda

Separate mud- and rockslides forced the closure of two major routes in and out of the Lower Mainland on Sunday.

DriveBC warned motorists of “multiple closures” due to mudslides, rock debris and flooding in the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, Hope area and Coquihalla Highway. Drivers were urged to avoid any unnecessary travel.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed in both directions, about eight kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed, after mud cascaded onto the route.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Highway 1 was closed in both directions about nine km north of Yale due to a rockslide. It was also closed to eastbound traffic near Herlling Island due to a mudslide.

The slides came amid a major downpour in the area, with Environment Canada warning of hazardous road conditions.

Read more: Flood watches, rainfall warnings as atmospheric river drenches southern B.C.

DriveBC issued an additional advisory for the stretch of Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge warning of heavy rain.

“Closure may result due to the risk of sudden debris flows in fire affected areas,” it said. “Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling and consider alternate routes.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 13' B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 13
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 13

On the Coquihalla, the national weather agency has forecast between 60 and 90 millimeters of rain for the route, and has warned of the possibility of wet snow near the Coquihalla Summit on Sunday afternoon.

Melting snow combined with heavy rain “may lead to challenging driving conditions due to water pooling on the roads and reduced visibility,” it said.

Read more: Atmospheric river expected to drench B.C. with rain; snowfall warnings issued for mountain passes

Crews were on site assessing both slides, but DriveBC said there was no estimated time of reopening.

Drivers headed to the interior are advised to take Highway 3 as an alternate route, but to expect congestion.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rain tagTraffic tagTrans-Canada Highway tagCoquihalla tagRainfall Warning tagmudslide tagRockslide tagHighway 1 closed tagCoquihalla closed tagHighways closed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers