Junior hockey: Rockets blank Cougars, Vees blast Victoria

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

Kelowna 3, Prince George 0

Colby Knight was perfect between the pipes for Kelowna on Saturday night, stopping all 21 shots he faced for the shutout, as the Rockets swept a weekend set against the Cougars.

Andrew Cristall and Max Graham, with goals in the second period, and Tyson Feist, with an empty-net marker at 19:58 of the third, scored for Kelowna (8-3-0-1).

Tyler Brennan made 30 saves for Prince George (6-9-0-0), which lost 5-2 to Kelowna on Friday night.

For Knight, it was a memorable evening, as he picked up his third win of the season and his first WHL shutout.

Both teams were blanked on the power play, with Kelowna going 0-for-3 and Prince George at 0-for-5.

The Rockets, who are now 3-0 against the Cougars this season, don’t play until next weekend, when they visit the Portland Winterhawks for back-to-back games in Oregon.

Saturday’s Results

Kamloops 2, Vancouver 1

Everett 3, Seattle 2

Tri-City 6, Portland 5

Edmonton 4, Moose Jaw 3

Lethbridge 6, Regina 1

Prince Albert 4, Swift Current 1

Winnipeg 4, Saskatoon 1

Calgary 4, Medicine Hat 2

Sunday’s Games (all times PT)

Calgary at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 4 p.m.

Penticton 6, Victoria 3

Jackson Nieuwendyk scored twice for Penticton as the Vees torched the Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Brett Moravec, Josh Nadeau, Luc Wilson and Frank Djurasevic also scored for Penticton (10-2-0-0-0), which scored four times in the third period to overcome a 3-2 deficit.

The Vees also outshot Victoria 44-18, including 18-6 in the final frame.

Michael Hoekstra, Isack Bandu and Jackson Morehouse scored for visiting Victoria (8-6-0-0).

Colin Purcell turned aside 15 shots for Penticton. Cole Schwebius, who started the season with the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets before being released, stopped 38 shots for Victoria.

Victoria was 1-for-6 on the power play while Penticton was 2-for-9.

Cranbrook 4, Salmon Arm 0

At Salmon Arm, Nathan Airey was unbeatable in goal, posting a 34-save shutout, as the Bucks blanked the Silverbacks.

Johnny Johnson, with two goals, Cameron Kungle and Luke Pfoh scored for Cranbrook (7-5-0-0), which led 1-0 and 2-0 at the period breaks.

Owen Say stopped 27 shots for Salmon Arm (9-1-1-0-0), which was held scoreless for the first time this season. The Silverbacks entered Saturday’s contest with an average of 5.00 goals a game.

The Bucks were outshot 15-5 in the third.

Cranbrook was 0-for-2 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 0-for-7.

West Kelowna 5, Vernon 1

At West Kelowna, Damon Jugnauth scored twice in helping pace the Warriors to a solid win over the Vipers.

Tyler Cristall, Riley Sharun and Felix Trudeau also scored for West Kelowna (11-2-0-0-0), which led 2-1 and 4-1 at the period breaks.

Reagan Milburn, at 13:28 of the first to make it 2-1, replied for Vernon (4-5-3-2-0).

Johnny Derrick had a near-perfect outing, stopping 38 of 39 shots for the Warriors, while Ethan David turned aside 24 of 29 shots for the Vipers.

Vernon was 1-for-4 on the power play while West Kelowna was 1-for-1.

Saturday’s Results

Powell River 4, Cowichan Valley 2

Coquitlam 3, Prince George 1

Langley 5, Nanaimo 3

Trail 4, Alberni Valley 2

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled.

Saturday’s Results

Columbia Valley 6, Kimberley 2

Revelstoke 3, North Okanagan 0

Creston Valley 4, Fernie 0

Summerland 4, Princeton 3

Sicamous 9, Osoyoos 4

Chase 3, 100 Mile House 2 (SO)

Castlegar 4, Golden 1

Nelson 4, Grand Forks 2

Sunday’s Game

Beaver Valley at Castlegar, 2 p.m.

