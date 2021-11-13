Junior hockey: Rockets roll past Cougars, Warriors sweep set in Wenatchee

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

Kelowna 5, Prince George 2

Talyn Boyko earned his second win in as many starts for Kelowna, stopping 18 shots as the Rockets rolled past the Cougars in Prince George Friday night.

At the CN Centre, Mark Liwiski, Steel Quiring, Tyson Feist, Colton Dach and Pavel Novak scored for Kelowna (7-3-0-1), which led 3-1 and 3-2 at the period breaks.

Liekit Reichle and Villam Kmec replied for Prince George (6-8-0-0), which was outshot 31-20.

The Rockets, who have five wins and a shootout loss in their past six games, were 1-for-2 on the power play while the Cougars were blanked at 0-for-3.

Taylor Gauthier stopped 26 shots for the Cougars, who played before a crowd of 1,829 in what was the first of back-to-back home games against Kelowna.

The two teams meet again on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Friday’s Results

Kamloops 6, Vancouver 1

Everett 6, Tri-City 0

Seattle 4, Portland 2

Saskatoon 2, Brandon 1

Red Deer 4, Prince Albert 2

Edmonton 6, Regina 3

Swift Current 5, Calgary 1

Saturday’s Games (all times PT)

Edmonton at Moose Jaw, 5 p.m.

Lethbridge at Regina, 5 p.m.

Prince Albert at Swift Current, 5 p.m.

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games (all times PT)

Lethbridge at Moose Jaw, 2 p.m.

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 3 p.m.

West Kelowna 4, Wenatchee 3

At Wenatchee, Wash., Tyler Cristall scored twice as he opened the scoring with back-to-back goals in the first period, as the Warriors edged the Wild.

Tyler Rubin and Felix Trudeau, with goals in the second, also scored for West Kelowna (10-2-0-0-0), which periods leads of 2-0 and 4-1.

Cade Littler, with a hat trick, including back-to-back goals in the third, replied for Wenatchee (2-4-3-1-0).

Justin Katz stopped 26 of 29 shots for the Warriors. For the Wild, Tyler Shea was 10-of-13 before being pulled, while Andy Vlaha was 23-of-24 in relief.

West Kelowna was 1-for-3 on the power play while Wenatchee was 2-for-4.

The Warriors also beat Wenatchee on Thursday, 5-4 in overtime. Trudeau netted the winner, 38 seconds into the extra frame. That game went back-and-forth, with the Wild leading 2-0 after the first, but trailing 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Prince George 3, Vernon 2

At Prince George, Simon Labelle had the only goal in the shootout as the Spruce Kings nipped the Vipers.

Rowan Miller and John Herrington scored in regulation for Prince George (9-5-0-0-0), which led 2-1 early in the third.

Logan Lorenz, who opened the scoring midway through the first period, and Luke Buss, who tied it at 8:21 of the third, replied for Vernon (4-4-3-2-0).

Aaron Trotter stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Spruce Kings, while Roan Clarke turned aside 23 of 25 shots for the Vipers.

Vernon was 0-for-1 on the power play while Prince George was 0-for-3.

In B.C. Interior Division standings, a wild three-way race has emerged for first place between Salmon Arm, West Kelowna and Penticton.

Salmon Arm (9-0-1-0-0) has 19 points and is in front by virtue of a better points percentage (.950). West Kelowna (20 points, .833 percentage) is second while Penticton (18 points, .818 percentage) is third.

Notably, Salmon Arm has played just 10 games while West Kelowna has played 12 and Penticton 11.

Friday Results

Alberni Valley 5, Cranbrook 2

Coquitlam 7, Merritt 6 (OT)

Powell River 6, Cowichan Valley 3

Nanaimo 4, Surrey 2

Chilliwack 3, Victoria 0

Saturday’s Games (all times PT)

Victoria at Penticton, 6 p.m.

Cranbrook at Salmon Arm, 6 p.m.

Cowichan Valley at Powell River, 7 p.m.

Coquitlam at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley at Trail, 7 p.m.

Vernon at West Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Nanaimo at Langley, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Victoria at Trail, 3 p.m.

Cranbrook at Salmon Arm, 4 p.m.

Langley at Surrey, 4 p.m.

Friday Results

Kimberley 2, Fernie 1

Creston Valley 4, Columbia Valley 3

Revelstoke 3, Osoyoos 2

Kelowna 8, 100 Mile House 1

Summerland 3, Sicamous 2

Princeton 4, North Okanagan 3

Castlegar 5, Grand Forks 2

Golden 6, Beaver Valley 3

Saturday’s Games (all times PT)

Kimberley at Columbia Valley, 6 p.m.

Fernie at Creston Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Revelstoke at North Okanagan, 7 p.m.

Summerland at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Osoyoos at Sicamous, 7 p.m.

100 Mile House at Chase, 7 p.m.

Golden at Castlegar, 7 p.m.

Grand Forks at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Beaver Valley at Castlegar, 2 p.m.