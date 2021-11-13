Man struck, killed on Toronto highway following alleged carjacking: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on the Don Valley Parkway Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the DVP near Dundas Street East around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a man struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the left shoulder.

Passerbys and emergency crews attempted to perform life-saving measures but the man succumbed to his injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News the incident may be connected to an earlier incident in the Munro Street and Dundas Street East area.

The service received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. for reports that a man carjacked a woman’s car and drove around a parking lot, striking a number of vehicles and buildings along the way.

The man then ditched the vehicle and ran off on foot.

Toronto police are consulting with Traffic Services to determine whether these incidents are connected and will be providing more updates.