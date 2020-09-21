Menu

Global News Toronto
September 21 2020 2:00pm
00:39

Male pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Scarborough

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday morning.

