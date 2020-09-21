Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Scarborough

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Warden and Lawrence avenues at around 6:20 a.m.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a truck. He was transported with life-threatening injuries to hospital.
The driver remained on scene, police said.
All eastbound and westbound lanes are now blocked on Lawrence Avenue from Warden Avenue to Underwriters Road.
