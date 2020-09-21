Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Warden and Lawrence avenues at around 6:20 a.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a truck. He was transported with life-threatening injuries to hospital.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are now blocked on Lawrence Avenue from Warden Avenue to Underwriters Road.

COLLISION:

Lawrence Av E + Crockford Blvd

*6:23am*

– reports of a male pedestrian struck by a truck

– driver remained on scene@TorontoMedics are o/s

– ml has been transported to hospital via emergency run

– police o/s#GO1789626

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 21, 2020

#TrafficAlertTO: I72627 UPDATE: LAWRENCE AVE E E/W At CROCKFORD BLVD Update: All eastbound and westbound lanes now blocked from Underwriters Rd to Warden Ave. (2020/09/21 07:37 AM).

Update: All eastbound and westbound lanes are now blocked. Police on scene. (2020/09/21 06:51 AM). — TO Main Roads (@TO_MainRoads) September 21, 2020