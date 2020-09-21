Menu

Canada

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 8:09 am
An aerial photo from the scene at Lawrence Avenue and Crockford Boulevard in Scarborough.
An aerial photo from the scene at Lawrence Avenue and Crockford Boulevard in Scarborough. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Warden and Lawrence avenues at around 6:20 a.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a truck. He was transported with life-threatening injuries to hospital.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are now blocked on Lawrence Avenue from Warden Avenue to Underwriters Road.

