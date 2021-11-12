Menu

Crime

RCMP seek man accused of break-in at B.C. legion on Remembrance Day

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 7:40 pm
Police are looking for this man, who is accused of breaking into storage sheds at the Shawnigan Lake Royal Canadian Legion on Remembrance Day.
Police are looking for this man, who is accused of breaking into storage sheds at the Shawnigan Lake Royal Canadian Legion on Remembrance Day. BC RCMP

RCMP on Vancouver Island are on the lookout for a man accused of breaking into the Shawnigan Lake Royal Canadian Legion on Remembrance Day.

Police were called to the legion on Shawnigan Lake Road just after 9 a.m. Thursday to reports of the break-in.

Mounties say they’ve reviewed video footage that shows a male suspect arriving in a black pickup truck and using a tool to cut the lock off the legion’s storage sheds.

“The suspect also damaged the surveillance cameras, but not before video and stills photos were obtained,” Sgt. Chris Manseau said in a media release.

“This is a pretty distinctive pickup, and its very likely that this vehicle and suspect will be recognized by a member of the public.”

Police are looking for a mid-1990s black Nissan truck with a white stripe on the passenger side that does not extend to the box.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

