Indoor barrel fire sets Saskatoon home ablaze

On Friday morning the Saskatoon Fire Department received a report of a house fire on Avenue L north and arrived to find flames and smoke billowing out of the home.

The crew ended up cutting a hole in the roof to access the blaze. Inside, they found a strange discovery.

The man who had been living here was using a barrel as a makeshift furnace to keep his bedroom warm. It was that barrel, fire officials say, that started the blaze.

His next door neighbours said he is a distant relative of theirs, who has always been kind and helpful with projects around their house.

Neighbour Lorissa Dillon added that he had been out of work for some time. She said they had some concerns about his well-being prior to the fire, but had no idea how serious things really were.

“I just felt worried,” Dillon said. “You know, he’s just by himself so I was just concerned for him.”

Fire officials say due to the extreme accumulation of items in the yard and home, the fire was much more difficult to put out.

Utilities were shut off at the time of the fire and the makeshift furnace was ventilating through a bedroom window.

The home has been closed by the fire department due to the hoarding situation, lack of utilities and fire damage — which is estimated to be $50,000.

The fire has been ruled accidental and the displaced tenant is now in the care of family members.

The incident is a sobering reminder to check in on family and friends during the colder months to keep everyone safe.

