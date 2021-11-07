Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Fire pull vehicle out of pond, lone occupant safe

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 7, 2021 12:10 pm
Saskatoon Fire responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in water early Sunday morning.
Saskatoon Fire responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in water early Sunday morning. Saskatoon Fire / Supplied

Saskatoon Fire responded to an incident early Sunday morning after a car left the road and submerged in a pond.

Read more: One person dead in morning Pleasant Hill apartment fire

The car left the roadway at Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive around 1 a.m., the department said in a release.

One person was in the vehicle and was able to get out of the water safely.

The pond was about four feet deep.

Saskatoon Fire arrived to check the vehicle for any other occupants. A rescue boat was not required.

Once the rescue team confirmed no one else was in the vehicle or water, the vehicle was pulled out by a tow truck.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon father and son recognized by fire department for ‘heroic efforts’

The scene was turned over to police for further investigation.

Click to play video: 'Man helps rescue four people from sinking floatplane in Tofino' Man helps rescue four people from sinking floatplane in Tofino
Man helps rescue four people from sinking floatplane in Tofino – Oct 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagSaskatoon Fire tagHighway 16 tagWater Rescue tagBoychuk Drive tagCar In Water tagvehicle in water tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers