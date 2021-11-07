Saskatoon Fire pull vehicle out of pond, lone occupant safe

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Fire responded to an incident early Sunday morning after a car left the road and submerged in a pond.

The car left the roadway at Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive around 1 a.m., the department said in a release.

One person was in the vehicle and was able to get out of the water safely.

The pond was about four feet deep.

Saskatoon Fire arrived to check the vehicle for any other occupants. A rescue boat was not required.

Once the rescue team confirmed no one else was in the vehicle or water, the vehicle was pulled out by a tow truck.

The scene was turned over to police for further investigation.

