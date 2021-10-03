Menu

Traffic

Saskatoon home hit by car after collision

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 7:55 pm
Saskatoon home hit by car after collision - image
Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied photo

The Saskatoon Fire department responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon that led to one vehicle hitting a house nearby.

The fire department said the cars collided with each other and one of the vehicles hit a home.

Read more: Impaired driving charges laid after truck crashes into Saskatoon home

Fire crews attended the scene on Munroe Avenue and 12th Street around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters made sure no oil or fluids were leaking and there was no risk to structural integrity or utility services.

Those injured were looked after by paramedics. Saskatoon Police, the fire department, and ambulance services did not release information about how many people were injured.

Read more: Single-vehicle crash in Darlings Lake, N.S. claims life of 19-year-old woman

The scene was turned over to Saskatoon Police around 3 p.m.

 

