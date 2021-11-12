Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 suspects charged with 2nd-degree murder after Ajax, Ont. shooting: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Ajax, Ont. man dead in early-morning shooting' Ajax, Ont. man dead in early-morning shooting
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 11) Police in Ajax, Ont., are looking into a shooting in a residential neighbourhood on Thursday morning that left one man dead. Albert Delitala reports.

Three suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man in Ajax, Ont., on Thursday.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 4:25 a.m., officers were called to a home on Pembry Drive, in the area of Westney and Kingston roads, for reports of an armed person.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Ajax resident Maurice Fullerton, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Read more: Man dies after shooting at residence in Ajax, police say

He was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre but later died.

Police said three suspects were arrested “shortly after” the shooting.

Devin Mandley-Byer, 22, Trevor Kotzma, 25, and Michael Rodgers, 25, have been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police tagdurham region crime tagAjax shooting tagajax crime tagFatal Ajax shooting tagMaurice Fullerton tagPembry Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers