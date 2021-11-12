3 suspects charged with 2nd-degree murder after Ajax, Ont. shooting: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man in Ajax, Ont., on Thursday.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 4:25 a.m., officers were called to a home on Pembry Drive, in the area of Westney and Kingston roads, for reports of an armed person.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Ajax resident Maurice Fullerton, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre but later died.

Police said three suspects were arrested “shortly after” the shooting.

Devin Mandley-Byer, 22, Trevor Kotzma, 25, and Michael Rodgers, 25, have been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

