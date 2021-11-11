Man dies after shooting at residence in Ajax, police say

Durham Regional Police say a man has died after a shooting in Ajax, Ont., early Thursday.
Police said they were called to a residential home on Pembry Drive, in the area of Westney and Kingston roads just after 4:25 a.m.
A man was found with critical injuries when emergency crews arrived, investigators said.
He was taken to a trauma centre but was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Police have not yet released the victim’s identity or information on a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
