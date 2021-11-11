Man dies after shooting at residence in Ajax, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a man has died after a shooting in Ajax, Ont., early Thursday.

Police said they were called to a residential home on Pembry Drive, in the area of Westney and Kingston roads just after 4:25 a.m.

A man was found with critical injuries when emergency crews arrived, investigators said.

He was taken to a trauma centre but was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity or information on a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

View image in full screen Durham Police at the scene of a shooting on Pemby Drive in Ajax. Colin Williamson / Global News

