COVID-19: B.C. reports 992 new cases over 2-day period, 23 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported just under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period on Friday, along with 23 additional deaths.

Officials said the province added 519 cases to the tally on Thursday and 473 on Friday, leaving B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases at 498.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 308 were in the Fraser Health region, 117 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 263 were in the Interior Health region, 166 were in the Northern Health region and 138 were in the Island Health region.

Read more: 30 cases linked to West Kelowna school outbreak that some say should have been declared sooner

There were 4,265 active cases province-wide.

The number of active cases in hospital fell to 384, of which 124 were in critical or intensive care.

As of Friday, 90.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 86.5 per cent had received two doses.

The province says people who weren’t fully vaccinated accounted for 60.1 per cent of cases over the past week and 68.9 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 211,750 cases in total, while 2,257 people have died.

1:44 The latest weekly data on COVID-19 in B.C. The latest weekly data on COVID-19 in B.C.

Advertisement