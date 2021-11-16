Dallas Smith, Eric Church, Tim McGraw to headline Big Valley Jamboree 2022

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year hiatus — the first since its 1993 inception — the Big Valley Jamboree will be back in 2022 with a star-studded musical lineup.

The country music festival in Camrose, Alta. didn’t go as planned for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in which organizers ultimately cancelled the festival due to uncertainty surrounding border closures and restrictions.

The Road Hammers will kick things off on Thursday, July 28, 2022, with Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch to follow.

On Friday, July 29, Andrew Hyatt will warm up the main stage with Medicine Hat’s own Mackenzie Porter to follow.

Then, Saskatchewan’s Hunter Brothers will get the crowd going before Terri Clark takes the stage with Dallas Smith as Friday’s headliner. To keep the party going, Toque will perform the late night show in the beer gardens.

On Saturday, July 30, Williams and Ree will wake up the crowd with The Dead South to perform after. HARDY will then open for Saturday’s headline — Eric Church.

Kameron Marlowe will start off Sunday’s main stage lineup with The Washboard Union taking over, followed by Michelle Wright.

To close out the night, James Barker Band will open for the one and only Tim McGraw.

All tickets purchased for the previous cancelled dates will be honored at the 2022 event, the festival organizer said.

