Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Dallas Smith, Eric Church, Tim McGraw to headline Big Valley Jamboree 2022

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 9:00 am
Dallas Smith, Eric Church and Tim Mcgraw will be headlining at the 2022 Big Valley Jamboree. View image in full screen
Dallas Smith, Eric Church and Tim Mcgraw will be headlining at the 2022 Big Valley Jamboree. Courtesy: Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press and Mark Humphrey, AP Photo/Press Association

After a two-year hiatus — the first since its 1993 inception — the Big Valley Jamboree will be back in 2022 with a star-studded musical lineup.

The country music festival in Camrose, Alta. didn’t go as planned for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in which organizers ultimately cancelled the festival due to uncertainty surrounding border closures and restrictions.

Read more: Alberta’s Big Valley Jamboree cancelled due to uncertainty caused by COVID-19 pandemic

The Road Hammers will kick things off on Thursday, July 28, 2022, with Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch to follow.

On Friday, July 29, Andrew Hyatt will warm up the main stage with Medicine Hat’s own Mackenzie Porter to follow.

Then, Saskatchewan’s Hunter Brothers will get the crowd going before Terri Clark takes the stage with Dallas Smith as Friday’s headliner. To keep the party going, Toque will perform the late night show in the beer gardens.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, July 30, Williams and Ree will wake up the crowd with The Dead South to perform after. HARDY will then open for Saturday’s headline — Eric Church.

Kameron Marlowe will start off Sunday’s main stage lineup with The Washboard Union taking over, followed by Michelle Wright.

To close out the night, James Barker Band will open for the one and only Tim McGraw.

All tickets purchased for the previous cancelled dates will be honored at the 2022 event, the festival organizer said.

— More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton festivals tagCountry Music tagEdmonton entertainment tagBig Valley Jamboree tagDallas Smith tagBVJ tagTim McGraw tagEric Church tagBig Valley Jamboree lineup tagBig Valley Jamboree 2022 tagBig Valley Jamboree tickets tagBVJ 2022 tagBVJ 2022 lineup tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers