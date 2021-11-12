Hamilton sends province plan to fix odour-causing biosolids facility

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton says it answered a provincial order on Friday with an “action plan” addressing an ongoing odour issue with its biosolids facility in the east end.

A spokesperson says the collaborative resolution was submitted to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation & Parks (MECP) at the deadline which includes dialogue from private partner Synagro, which operates the facility near the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Updates to their complaint investigation process, modifications to material handling, equipment maintenance, a ventilation system assessment and a number of other “housekeeping” tasks were the five primary promises made to the province.

The issue is in response to a dozen or so complaints about a stench residents have experienced since May allegedly coming from the facility.

Story continues below advertisement

The MECP confirmed to Global News that the odours are tied to an equipment failure with a sludge-drying process that turns the slushy mass into fertilizer pellets.

The $106 million biosolids project was approved in 2017 and began operating in the summer of 2020 with the promise of processing up to 60,000 wet tons of biosolids per year over a 30-year contract.

The city is on the hook for about $245 million in plant investments over the three decade term.

According to the company’s website, Synagro is connected with more than 20 large-scale biosolids processing facilities across North America, including 10 heat-drying facilities.

Read more: City of Hamilton pinpoints cause of equipment failure at wastewater treatment plant

Story continues below advertisement

Staff are hoping to complete their action plan by the end of 2021.

“The city will be conducting a third-party property-wide odour assessment in early 2022 to ensure the remedial actions taken by Synagro have resolved odour impacts for surrounding neighbours,” city spokesperson Jasmine Graham said in a release on Friday.

“This assessment will help the city to assure residents that the odour issues have been addressed appropriately.”