Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

City of Hamilton pinpoints cause of equipment failure at wastewater treatment plant

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted October 27, 2021 5:18 pm
An equipment failure resulted in 353 million litres of wastewater being discharged into Hamilton Harbour with partial or no treatment on Oct 3-4. View image in full screen
An equipment failure resulted in 353 million litres of wastewater being discharged into Hamilton Harbour with partial or no treatment on Oct 3-4. Google Maps

The city says it has determined the cause of an equipment failure that resulted in 353 million litres of untreated or partially wastewater being discharged into Hamilton Harbour earlier this month.

The incident happened during heavy rain on Oct. 3, when two of four bar screens failed at the Woodward Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), resulting in a temporary full plant bypass.

Read more: More sewage dumped into Hamilton’s waterways amid rain, plant upgrade

The city says it has determined that the plant’s old pumping station, which has since been decommissioned as a result of capital upgrades, was operational at the time due to high flow.

It’s believed excessive solids, like rags and plastics, had settled to the bottom of the wet well during periods of inactivity and were drawn through the pumps on the night of Oct. 3, causing the equipment failure.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says the scenario can’t be repeated, since the old pumping station is now permanently offline as construction of the new main pumping station at the WWTP approaches completion.

The city adds that it has reported both the incident and its subsequent findings to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP).

Read more: Deadline for Chedoke Creek dredging extended to Dec. 31, 2022

This week’s heavy rains also resulted in the temporary bypass of partially treated wastewater from three of the city’s combined sewage overflow (CSO) tanks and the Woodward Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The city’s website shows that those bypass incidents have now ended.

There’s no word on the volume of material that was discharged into the watershed because of the latest wet weather.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Harbour tagHamilton CSO tanks tagwoodward avenue wastewater treatment plant tagHamilton wastewater treatment plant tagWWTP tagHamilton combined sewer tagHamilton sewage overflow tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers