Wastewater spilled into Hamilton Harbour amid equipment failure during storm, says city

The city of Hamilton says heavy rainfall and an equipment failure were the cause of raw sewage being dumped into Hamilton Harbour overnight on Monday.

In a release, officials say they have not yet determined how much untreated wastewater went into the harbour after two of four bar scrtheeens failed and forced a bypass at the Woodward Avenue treatment plant to avoid damage to the facility and surrounding infrastructure.

“Due to the storm, Hamilton’s treatment plant experienced a wastewater bypass, which often occurs during significant wet weather,” the city said in the release.

“Typically, when the plant enters secondary or primary bypass mode, there is some level of treatment to the wastewater before it is discharged into Hamilton Harbour.”

In a statement, city staff said the circumstance was unusual and that the equipment has since been repaired with the plant back at operating capacity.

The incident has been reported to the ministry of the environment.

Staff revealed there were eight other overflow events in the city during the storm including sewer tanks at Royal Avenue, Main and King, Greenhill Avenue and Red Hill Valley Pipe.

Pier 4 at Hamilton harbour still closed toxic blue-green algae

The city is still urging residents to stay away from the water at Pier 4 Beach due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.

Officials say none of the beaches are safe in terms of water contact on Hamilton Harbour with Bayfront Beach is permanently closed due to a history of poor water quality.

The reported toxins are harmful to people and pets, if ingested, and coming into contact with it can have a range of health impacts, according to public health.

All of the city’s other beaches are currently listed as safe including Lake Ontario, from the Burlington lift bridge to Confederation Park and the beach areas at Valens, Christie and Binbrook conservation areas.