6 charged, 7 victims rescued in Toronto-area human trafficking investigation: police

Police say six suspects have been charged in a year-long investigation into a company believed to be involved in human trafficking throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

York Regional Police say they also freed seven victims as a result of the investigation — dubbed Project Eonni.

It included multiple GTA police services and the Canada Border Services Agency.

They say it began after they received information about what they describe as “an organized group of suspects” operating Moon Waiting VIP.

York police say 20 search warrants were executed across the GTA last week, mainly at suspected sex trade operations, and more than four-million dollars was seized from accounts operated by the prime suspect.

