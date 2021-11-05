More victims identified in multi-force sex trafficking probe: London Police

Send this page to someone via email

Three more victims have been identified in the multi-force human trafficking investigation that began over a year ago, London Police Service reported Friday.

Police have announced new charges against a man and woman from Cambridge and a woman from Brampton, Ont.

The investigation began in June 2020. In addition to police in London, it involved the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the OPP, the Greater Sudbury Police Service, the Guelph Police Service and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

Police said they began investigating allegations involving the trafficking of a woman over the course of 18 months.

Police said the victim was trafficked in Ontario, after she turned 18, by a man she met when she was 16. In September 2021, police said that three other victims had been identified.

The latest police update includes an additional three for a total of seven known victims.

Police allege one of the suspects, Jordan Hawke, used “multiple aliases while engaging in online conversations with individuals, including ‘Arnold, Kenneth or Kenny.'”

As a result of the ongoing investigation, police have laid 34 additional counts in total against three individuals.

Hawke, 29, of Cambridge is facing 18 additional counts in the case, including: trafficking of a person under the age of 18; withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking in persons; material benefit from sexual services provided by person under 18; two counts of sexual assault; uttering threats of death or bodily harm; assault.

Hawke was previously charged in the case in July 2020, October 2020 and September 2021. He remains in custody, according to London police.

A Cambridge woman, 53, faces six more counts in the case, including: trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years and material benefit from sexual services. She has been released from custody and is due in court Jan. 4, 2022. She was previously charged in September 2021.

A Brampton woman, 29, is newly charged in the case, and faces 10 charges including: trafficking in persons under 18 years by exercising control; material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18; and printing/publishing/possessing to publish child pornography. She has been released from custody and is due in court Jan. 13, 2022.

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, London police offer online information. Information specific to human trafficking from the London Police Service can be found here.

Additional information, community resources and support are also available.