London police looking for man in connection with human trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

London police are trying to locate a man wanted on several outstanding criminal charges related to human trafficking.

In June, the human trafficking unit investigated the trafficking of a female victim for 18 months by a man she met when she was 16 years old.

Police allege the accused started trafficking the woman into the sex trade throughout Ontario after she turned 18 years old.

Jordan Hawke, 28, is charged with nine Criminal Code offences, including uttering death threats, assault, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and trafficking a person.

He is also charged with receiving a financial or material benefit from trafficking, communicating with a person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, receiving a material benefit from sexual services, recruiting for sexual services, and advertising another person’s sexual services.

Story continues below advertisement

Hawke is described as six feet one inch tall and 180 pounds with braided, short black hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this individual or who suspects someone of being a victim of trafficking is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).