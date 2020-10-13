London police lay 23 more charges, release photo of suspect wanted in human trafficking case

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly three months after first appealing to the public in hopes of locating Jordan Hawke, who was wanted on nine charges related to a human trafficking investigation, London police have now released photos of the suspect and laid 23 additional counts.

Initially, police issued a release on July 14 saying that an investigation had been launched the month prior after a woman came forward to report she had been trafficked for about a year and a half. Police say she said she met the suspect when she was 16 and “the accused began to traffic the victim in the sex trade” in Ontario after she turned 18.

At that time, police charged the suspect with nine counts, including uttering death threats, assault, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and trafficking in a person.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, police issued an update, announcing that another 23 counts have been laid in connection with “historical incidents recently reported to police.”

Among the numerous new charges Hawke faces are trafficking of a person under the age of 18, sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference with a person under 16, withholding or destroying documents in relation to trafficking a person under 18, and aggravated assault.

Police are still searching for Hawke. He’s described as a six-foot-one-inch tall man, about 180 pounds, with short black hair in braids and a short black beard.

Police also believe there may be even more victims and are urging anyone with information in relation to the case to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, London police offer online information here. Information specific to human trafficking from the London Police Service can be found here.



Additional information, community resources and support are also available here.