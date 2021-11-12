Menu

Canada

Residents escape early morning Wolseley fire that claims cat

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 10:18 am
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A cat is dead after an early morning Wolseley house fire, but the home’s human residents were able to escape, fire officials say.

The incident took place just after 5 a.m. Friday at a single-family, two-storey home on Wolseley Avenue West.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews extinguish two early morning blazes Sunday

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews were able to enter the blaze with the help of an aerosol flame suppressant device that reduces temperatures, and had the fire under control by 5:45.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the WFPS said the house suffered significant damage from fire, smoke and water.

Click to play video: 'Crews battle blaze at Nairn Avenue home' Crews battle blaze at Nairn Avenue home
Crews battle blaze at Nairn Avenue home – Oct 25, 2021
