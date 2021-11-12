Residents escape early morning Wolseley fire that claims cat

Send this page to someone via email

A cat is dead after an early morning Wolseley house fire, but the home’s human residents were able to escape, fire officials say.

The incident took place just after 5 a.m. Friday at a single-family, two-storey home on Wolseley Avenue West.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews were able to enter the blaze with the help of an aerosol flame suppressant device that reduces temperatures, and had the fire under control by 5:45.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the WFPS said the house suffered significant damage from fire, smoke and water.

