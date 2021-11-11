Jets sink Sharks to get back in win column

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets finally found a way to sink the San Jose Sharks.

After losing two games in San Jose in October, the Jets avoided a sweep in the season-series with a 4-1 win in Winnipeg Thursday night.

Winnipeg (7-3-3, 3rd Central Division) snapped a two-game losing skid with the victory.

The Sharks struck first just over six minutes into the game when Andrew Cogliano potted his second of the season. But that would be the only time the Sharks would beat Connor Hellebuyck.

Later in the opening frame, Kyle Connor crashed the net to bury a rebound. Connor now has 10 goals in the first 13 games of the season, which hasn’t been done by a Jets player since Igor Korolev during the 1995-96 campaign.

The Jets took the lead with under six minutes to go in the 2nd period when Nate Schmidt fired a point shot past Sharks goalie James Reimer for his first goal as a Jet.

With 44 seconds left in the period, Jansen Harkins tapped in a feed from Adam Lowry for his second goal of the season.

Pierre-Luc Dubois rounded out the scoring with an empty-netter late in the third for his 8th of the year.

Dubois had a multi-point night (1 G, 1 A) as did Andrew Copp (2 A), who now has 14 points in 13 games this season.

Hellebuyck made 26 saves in the win while Reimer, the Morweena, Man. product, stopped 31 shots.

Paul Stastny missed his second straight game due to an injury.

Winnipeg moved to 3-1-1 on their season-high seven-game homestand.

Next up for the Jets is a date with the red-hot Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night (6 p.m., 680 CJOB).

Since the Jets beat the Kings in LA on October 28, the Kings have rolled off seven straight victories.

