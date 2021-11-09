O’Reilly scores shootout winner as Blues down Jets in Hellebuyck’s return

Ryan O’Reilly scored the lone goal of the shootout and Jordan Binnington was excellent in goal as the St. Louis Blues went into Winnipeg Tuesday night and beat the Jets 3-2 in Connor Hellebuyck’s first game since becoming a dad last week.

The Blues got on the board first thanks to their lethal power play taking advantage of one of the league’s worst penalty kills. Pavel Buchnevich scored his third of the year with just under two minutes left in the first, beating Hellebuyck with a shot that should have been stopped.

Just over midway through the second, the Jets would draw even thanks to Neal Pionk. The defenceman made a great spin move at the blue line to keep the play alive, then sent a wrist shot towards the net that glanced off Blues defenceman Marco Scandella and past a screened Jordan Binnington.

It was a second period dominated by Winnipeg, who outshot the Blues 17-5 in the frame and had multiple high-quality chances but the score remained tied at one after 40 minutes.

Pionk had a glorious chance to put his team in front in the opening minute of the third, set up by a great feed from Blake Wheeler. Pionk deked around Binnington but slid the puck just wide of the post.

Perhaps he doesn’t quite have the finishing touch that Kyle Connor has, as the Jets forward gave his team the lead 6:22 into the period. A loose puck found its way to the stick of Connor, who showed great patience before roofing one past Binnington for his ninth of the season.

Wheeler was credited with an assist on the play, giving him 700 points as a member of the Jets/Thrashers franchise, earning him a rousing ovation from the Jets faithful when it was mentioned over the PA system.

The good times were short-lived, however. With just over eight minutes left in the period, Jordan Kyrou redirected a centering pass past Hellebuyck to level the score.

Each side would get a few decent chances before the end of regulation, but were unable to find the back of the net.

In the extra frame, the Blues had the bulk of the scoring opportunities, outshooting the Jets 9-1, and not included in that tally was Brandon Saad hitting the post. But again, the chances yielded no goals so a shootout was necessary to decide things.

After the first two shooters for both sides were denied, Vladimir Tarasenko missed the net, giving Mark Scheifele the chance to score his second shootout winner of the season, but he was stymied by Binnington.

Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly put his team ahead in round four, so it was up to Wheeler to keep his team alive but he was denied, giving the visitors the extra point.

Binnington was outstanding in the win, stopping 39 shots. Hellebuyck made 30 saves in defeat.

The Jets continue their seven-game homestand Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks.