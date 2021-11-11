Menu

Crime

Janitor at Toronto school allegedly sexually assaulted 9-year-old girl multiple times: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 6:12 pm
Bruce Treliving, 61, was arrested on Monday. View image in full screen
Bruce Treliving, 61, was arrested on Monday. Handout / Toronto Police

Police say charges have been laid after a janitor at a Toronto school allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl multiple times.

In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said that since May 2000, a man was employed as a janitor at the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB).

Police said he worked at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School on Brimwood Boulevard, near Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue, in Scarborough.

The statement said that on multiple occasions between January 2015 and June 2017, he sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl who attended the school.

An investigation was launched last month and on Monday, 61-year-old Toronto resident Bruce Treliving was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.

In a statement sent to Global News, the TCDSB said the board is cooperating with police during the investigation.

“TCDSB is also actively reaching out to students and their families at the affected school to offer any support or assistance that is needed,” the statement said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they’re concerned there may be more alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

