Toronto police release image of car after driver allegedly tried to convince 11-year-old girl to get in

Toronto police have released the image of a vehicle where the driver allegedly tried to convince a young girl to get inside.

Police said the incident happened on Monday in the area of Ellerslie Avenue and Senlac Road, near Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue.

A man driving a beige-coloured sedan, with a female passenger in the front, approached an 11-year-old girl, police said.

Investigators said the driver began a conversation with the girl and allegedly encouraged her to get into the car.

An image of that vehicle has been released and police are warning the public to be aware of the suspicious vehicle.

