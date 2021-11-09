Menu

Crime

Toronto police issue warning about man allegedly trying to lure teenage girls into his car

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 6:20 am
Police release image of the suspicious vehicle in the area of Birchmount Road and Danforth Road. View image in full screen
Police release image of the suspicious vehicle in the area of Birchmount Road and Danforth Road. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released a public safety alert about a man in a suspicious vehicle trying to get teenage girls to get inside his car.

Police said the suspect has been seen in an older model, light-coloured SUV near Birchmount and Danforth roads.

Investigators said the man is described as being between 40 and 50 years old with an accent.

Read more: Toronto police warn public of cannabis products that resemble mainstream snacks

He has been trying to lure girls since September on multiple occasions, police allege.

“The driver engages the girls in conversation and attempts to get them to enter his car,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

