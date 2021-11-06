Menu

Cannabis

Toronto police warn public of cannabis products that resemble mainstream snacks

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 1:39 pm
Toronto police release photograph of seized cannabis products packaged to look like snacks. View image in full screen
Toronto police release photograph of seized cannabis products packaged to look like snacks. Toronto Police

Toronto police is warning the general public to be aware of packaged cannabis products that appear to look like snacks.

According to a statement issued by the service, officers executed a search warrant at an unlicensed dispensary on Friday in the Alness Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Read more: Keeping kids safe from cannabis edibles on Halloween

They found “a quantity of cannabis products that were packaged and labelled to replicate mainstream candy products for consumption,” investigators said in a statement.

A photograph released by investigators showed some of the packages that were seized. Cheetos packages, Skittles bags and lollipops are among the many products that these cannabis products appear to look like.

Read more: Over $22 million in illegal cannabis seized during Niagara Region operation

Police are warning that these products could be harmful especially if ingested by kids and are reminding adults to make sure any cannabis products are stored away from children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Toronto Police tagToronto tagCannabis tagPublic Safety tagSearch Warrant tagMajor Crime Unit tagEdibles tagCannabis products tagcannabis candy tagAlness street and Finch Avenue West tagCannabis snacks tag

