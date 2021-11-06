Toronto police warn public of cannabis products that resemble mainstream snacks

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police is warning the general public to be aware of packaged cannabis products that appear to look like snacks.

According to a statement issued by the service, officers executed a search warrant at an unlicensed dispensary on Friday in the Alness Street and Finch Avenue West area.

They found “a quantity of cannabis products that were packaged and labelled to replicate mainstream candy products for consumption,” investigators said in a statement.

A photograph released by investigators showed some of the packages that were seized. Cheetos packages, Skittles bags and lollipops are among the many products that these cannabis products appear to look like.

Police are warning that these products could be harmful especially if ingested by kids and are reminding adults to make sure any cannabis products are stored away from children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.