New Brunswick launches COVID-19 enforcement line as 70 new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

The province of New Brunswick says it’s stepping up enforcement of its circuit breaker rules, as it reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In a release, the province said 45 of those cases involve people who are unvaccinated. A further 25 involve people who are fully vaccinated.

There are currently 18 people in hospital, of whom 14 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated. Of the 11 people in intensive care, nine are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

With 38 new recoveries, there are now 580 active cases of COVID-19.

According to the province, 86.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Circuit breakers

Circuit breaker measures are in place in some areas of the province to combat rising cases of COVID-19. Under those restrictions, private gatherings with people outside their own households are not permitted and travel to and from circuit breaker restrictions is restricted. A full list of rules can be found here.

Restrictions will continue for another seven days in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe areas in Zone 1. Other areas of that health zone will have circuit breaker measures lifted Friday at 6 p.m.

During a news conference Wednesday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said due to continued COVID-19 activity in the Moncton region, she believes people may not be adhering to the rules of the circuit breaker there.

As well, as of 6 p.m. Friday, almost all of Zone 7, the Miramichi region, will begin circuit breaker measures for at least the next 14 days. The restrictions will cover most of that health zone, excluding Black River Bridge and areas to the east, Murray Settlement and areas to the south, and New Jersey and areas to the north.

Circuit breaker measures are supposed to end in Zone 2, the Saint John region, Friday at 6 p.m. In Thursday’s release, Russell said 22 of the new cases were in that health zone and the province is “monitoring the situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

“However, many of the positive cases today are from people who previously had positive results from rapid tests and were already self-isolating while they waited for confirmation of a PCR test,” she said. “At this time, Public Health remains comfortable removing the circuit breaker in the zone as those people were isolating.”

The release said the province is increasing enforcement to “ensure those who are supposed to be isolating are doing so and to make sure household gatherings are not taking place.”

It said residents are encouraged to call 1-844-462-8387 or email helpaide@gnb.ca if they see violations of the rules.

New cases

The 21 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

Six people 19 and under;

Four people 20-29;

Five people 30-39;

Three people 40-49; and

Three people 60-69.

Eighteen cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 22 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

11 people 19 and under;

A person 20-29;

Three people 30-39;

A person 40-49;

Two people 50-59;

Two people 60-69; and

Two people 70-79.

Sixteen cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and six cases are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The nine new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

A person 19 and under;

Three people 20-29;

A person 30-39;

A person 40-49;

Two people 60-69; and

A person 70-79.

Five cases are under investigation and four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one new case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is a person 20-29. The case is under investigation.

The one new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person 70-79. The case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The 16 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

Five people 19 and under;

A person 20-29;

Four people 30-39;

A person 40-49;

Two people 50-59;

Two people 60-69; and

A person 80-89.

Ten cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and six cases are under investigation.