Health

New Brunswick to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswickers anticipate U.S. border reopening after nearly 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions' New Brunswickers anticipate U.S. border reopening after nearly 20 months of COVID-19 restrictions
After almost 20 months, the United States will reopen its land border to fully-vaccinated Canadians. But there is still a hang-up or two in the crossing process. In addition to testing requirements, New Brunswick is asking for travel registration at a provincial level. Travis Fortnum reports.

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will be live streamed on this page.

Read more: New Brunswick completes COVID-19 booster shot rollout in nursing homes

On Tuesday, the province reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries.

The total active case count in the province is now 523, including 16 people in hospital and 10 in intensive care.

The province says as of Tuesday, it has administered booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to all nursing home residents in the province.

The full vaccination rate in the province is just over 86 per cent, and nearly 93 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have had at least one dose.

