New Brunswick to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will be live streamed on this page.

On Tuesday, the province reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries.

The total active case count in the province is now 523, including 16 people in hospital and 10 in intensive care.

The province says as of Tuesday, it has administered booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to all nursing home residents in the province.

The full vaccination rate in the province is just over 86 per cent, and nearly 93 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have had at least one dose.

